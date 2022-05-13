wrestling / News
WWE News: Usos On This Week’s After The Bell, Theory’s Rise Chronicled In Latest Playlist
May 13, 2022
– The Usos are the guests on this week’s episode of After the Bell With Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
“The SmackDown Tag Team Champions join the podcast this week to discuss the WWE Tag Team division, the origins of The Bloodline and stories from their childhood growing up in the Anoa’i family.”
– The latest WWE Playlist episode looks at the rise of Theory:
