WWE Vacates Intercontinental Title, Tournament To Determine New Champion

WWE has addressed the status of the Intercontinental Championship, vacating the title and announcing a tournament to determine a new champion. WWE announced on WWE Backstage that Sami Zayn is not able to compete and that the title has been declared vacant as a result. A tournament to determine a new champion will begin Friday on Smackdown, though the bracket has yet to be revealed.

Zayn has reportedly chosen not to appear on WWE TV, something that everyone now has the option to do due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He last appeared on night one of WrestleMania 36, which saw him retain the title against Daniel Bryan.