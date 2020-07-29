WWE News: Variety Looks at Raw and Smackdown Ratings Declines, Fan Poll on Bray Wyatt Personas, Asuka Goes to Versace

– Variety has a new article looking at WWE’s declining ratings for its main roster shows and how the storytelling is not necessarily at fault. The article is titled “As WWE Ratings Tumble, McMahon Must Stop Blaming Storylines” and examines the drop in Raw and Smackdown’s ratings over the last three years and suggests that while storylines could “arguably be said to consistently have been the best it has been in several years,” the issue is that “literally millions of fans who were tuning in regularly in 2017 are now burned out and no longer interested.”

– WWE posted a poll on Twitter asking fans which Bray Wyatt they prefer between The Fiend and the Eater of Worlds. As of this writing with 5,562 votes, The Fiend has 74.8% of the vote while the Eater of Worlds has just 25.2%.

Who are you with?? ⤵️@WWEBrayWyatt — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 29, 2020

– Asuka’s latest video has her visiting Versace to get her bag repaired: