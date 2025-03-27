wrestling / News
WWE Vault Releases The First-Ever Wrestlemania Weekend NXT Live Event
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
WWE Vault continues to be amazing, as today it uploaded a treat for fans of the old black and gold NXT. The Youtube channel now has the first-ever NXT live event during Wrestlemania weekend, which happened in San Jose on March 27, 2015. This was before Wrestlemania 31. The lineup includes:
* NXT Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
* Elimination Match for NXT Tag Team Championship: Blake & Murphy (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady vs. The Vaudevillains
* Finn Balor vs. Adrian Neville
* Baron Corbin vs. Rhyno
* Solomon Crowe vs. Kalisto
* Alexa Bliss & Bayley vs. Becky Lynch & Dana Brooke
* Bull Dempsey vs. Jason Jordan
* Tyler Breeze vs. Hideo Itami
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls Story About Drew McIntyre Helping Her Earlier in Her Career in Her Book
- Bully Ray Wonders Why John Cena Mentioned Ric Flair This Week on WWE Raw
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar