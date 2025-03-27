WWE Vault Releases The First-Ever Wrestlemania Weekend NXT Live Event

WWE Vault continues to be amazing, as today it uploaded a treat for fans of the old black and gold NXT. The Youtube channel now has the first-ever NXT live event during Wrestlemania weekend, which happened in San Jose on March 27, 2015. This was before Wrestlemania 31. The lineup includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Elimination Match for NXT Tag Team Championship: Blake & Murphy (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady vs. The Vaudevillains

* Finn Balor vs. Adrian Neville

* Baron Corbin vs. Rhyno

* Solomon Crowe vs. Kalisto

* Alexa Bliss & Bayley vs. Becky Lynch & Dana Brooke

* Bull Dempsey vs. Jason Jordan

* Tyler Breeze vs. Hideo Itami