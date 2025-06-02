WWE Vault Releases Video With Five ‘Forgotten’ Ladder Matches

The WWE Vault continues to impress, as this time it has released a video with five ‘forgotten’ ladder matches. The compilation includes the following:

* WWE Championship: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. Goldust (1996, Toronto Exhibition Stadium)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Jarrett (c) vs. The British Bulldog (May 1995)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bret Hart (c) vs. Shawn Michaels (July 1992)

* WWE Tag Team Championship: The World’s Greatest Tag Team (c) vs. Eddie Guerrero & Tajiri (Judgment Day 2003)

* Gold Record Ladder Match: Three Count vs. The Jung Dragons (WCW New Blood Rising 2000)