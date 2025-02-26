wrestling / News

WWE Vault Releases Full Georgia Championship Wrestling Event From the Omni

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Georgia Championship Wrestling

WWE Vault on Youtube has released an entire Georgia Championship Wrestling event, which took place at the Omni on February 26, 1984. The lineup featured:

* NWA World Championship: Ric Flair (c) vs. Brad Armstrong
* NWA National Tag Team Championship: The Road Warriors (c) vs. King Kong Bundy & Stan Hansen
* NWA National Television Championship: Jake Roberts (c) vs. Ron Garvin
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Les Thornton (c) vs. Tommy Rogers
* Wahoo McDaniel vs. Nikolai Volkoff
* Mr. R vs. Ted Dibiase
* The Spoiler vs. Johnny Rich
* Jesse Barr vs. Pez Whatley

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Vault, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading