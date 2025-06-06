WWE Vault Releases Rare AAA Match Featuring Cactus Jack, Sabu, Rey Mysterio and More

The WWE Vault has released a rare match from AAA, this one featuring the likes of Cactus Jack and Sabu on the same team. The two teamed with Psicosis against Rey Mysterio, Super Calo and Winners. It happened at an AAA/ECW crossover event on October 21, 1995 at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago. This is the only time Mick Foley has teamed with Sabu.

PWInsider notes that ECW filmed the event but never aired the footage, so when WWE bought the ECW tape library, they acquired that show as well. Since AAA is also now owned by WWE, they are sharing it.