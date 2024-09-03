– The WWE Vault shared some recently found unseen footage of Shawn Michaels, the Ultimate Warrior, Ahmed Johnson, and more recording motion capture footage for the 1996 video game, WWF In Your House. The game was developed by Sculptured Software and published by Akklaim Entertainment.

The game was released on PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and DOS. The footage in the video was taken from motion capture sessions featuring the likes of Michaels, Ultimate Warrior, and more. You can check out that never-before-seen footage below: