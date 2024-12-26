WWE Vault To Stream ECW Arena Show From 2006 Tonight

The popular WWE Vault Youtube channel will stream the only ECW Arena event during the history of WWE’s version of ECW later tonight. It took place in June 2006. The stream begins at 8 PM ET. The lineup included:

* Special Guest Referee Dean Malenko: Rob Van Dam vs. Kurt Angle

* Sabu vs. CW Anderson

* The Big Show vs. Tommy Dreamer

* CM Punk vs. Stevie Richards

* Balls Mahoney vs Mike Knox

* The FBI vs. Danny Doring & Roadkill

* The Sandman vs. Justin Credible

* Extreme Bikini Contest: Francine vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Trinity

* Paul Heyman addresses the fans