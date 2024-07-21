wrestling / News

WWE Vault Youtube Channel Uploads Match With Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas as A Team

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Vault Youtube channel has uploaded a rare FCW match featuring Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt teaming up. Their opponents? The Usos. At the time, Wyatt and Dallas were Bo and Duke Rotundo. The Usos didn’t have their current names either, as they were Jimmy and Jules. You can watch the match for yourself below.

Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, Joseph Lee

