wrestling / News
WWE Vault Youtube Channel Uploads Match With Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas as A Team
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
The WWE Vault Youtube channel has uploaded a rare FCW match featuring Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt teaming up. Their opponents? The Usos. At the time, Wyatt and Dallas were Bo and Duke Rotundo. The Usos didn’t have their current names either, as they were Jimmy and Jules. You can watch the match for yourself below.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Talks The Effects Of Chops, Questioning Spots Being Called During Matches
- Batista Recalls WCW Trainers Telling Him He’d Never Make It In The Business
- Latest Update On Where The Motor City Machine Guns Are Expected To Sign
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Inspiration For The Eugene Character