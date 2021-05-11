WWE News: Velveteen Dream Reportedly Backstage at Raw, Plans Changed For Mansoor, Stock Closes Down

– Velveteen Dream was backstage at last night’s Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Dream, who has been off of WWE TV since he lost to Adam Cole on the December 23rd episode of NXT, was backstage at the show but was never scheduled to appear in any form.

The site notes that Dream hasn’t been seen very much at the WWE Performance Center in the last several months. Dream was accused of sexual misconduct toward underage boys, including grooming attempts. Triple H noted on a media call that WWE investigated the situation and didn’t find anything, but Dream has not been prominently featured on TV since.

– The site also reports that Mansoor was set to appear on last night’s Raw, but that was dropped due to a change in creative plans.

– WWE’s stock closed at $54.05 on Tuesday, down $0.54 (0.99%) from the previous closing price. It has rebounde by $0.30 (0.56%) in after-hours trading as of this writing.