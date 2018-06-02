WWE News: Velveteen Dream Comments on Potential John Cena Match, Top 10 Craziest Food Fights, and Drop The Mic With WWE Superstars Set for June 10

– As previously reported, during a Q&A at MegaCon, WWE Superstar John Cena praised NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream and singled out Dream as an opponent he’d like to face between Dream, Adam Cole, and Ricochet.

Later on, WWE Now picked up John Cena’s comments, which Velveteen Dream responded to on Twitter. You can see Velveteen Dream’s response to the potential John Cena mach-up below.

Whenever He Wants The DREAM Is Here…. The DREAM Is Here! https://t.co/5b0oaAKwP0 — DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) June 2, 2018

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Craziest Food Fights. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– As previously reported, TBS’ Drop the Mic is set to have a wrestling-themed episode pitting WWE stars against cast members from GLOW. The “Pro vs. GLOW” episode will pit Carmella, Alicia Fox, and the Bella Twins against Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Sunita Mani, and Britney Young. Also featured in the episode are Chris Jericho vs. Laila Ali.

The episode featuring WWE Superstars facing the cast of GLOW is set for Sunday, June 10 at 9:30 pm EST. Here’s the official listing for the episode:

“WWE Superstars Nikki & Brie Bella, Alicia Fox & Carmella face the stars of GLOW Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young & Sunita Mani. While the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla, Chris Jericho, has his hands full with an undefeated Laila Ali.”