WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Departs Company

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, left the company back in April. Mansury was said to be the ‘heir apparent’ for Kevin Dunn and had directed several episodes of RAW and Smackdown, notably if Dunn didn’t attend.

The situation has been compared to that of Impact’s David Sahadi, who used to work for WWE. Those who are expected to replace Dunn at some point have it harder. Vince McMahon reportedly criticizes their work constantly and would later hear people talk negatively about the person in that position. Mansury was also impatient about his career trajectory, as he’s been in the company for eleven years. People in WWE weer said to be shocked because he was considered a ‘lifer.’ He has been in his current position for four years.