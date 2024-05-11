WWE Vice President of International Events Michael Levin Departs Company

PWInsider reports that Michael Levin, the Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets for WWE, has left the company. He was part of the company for over seven years and worked out of the London office. The reason for his exit was due to the TKO merger, as his job was phased out. TKO has been in the process of combining the UFC and WWE staff into one, making some positions superfluous.

He joined WWE in August 2016 after previously working for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and STX Entertainment. He was the SVP of Brand Partnerships for the latter. In WWE, he started as the VP of International, before getting promoted to VP of International Events in 2019. In July 2020, he was promoted to his current position.

Levin was at Backlash France last weekend and wrote the following on his LinkedIn:

“Amazing weekend in Lyon for the first ever WWE Live TV and Premium Live Events in France. The crowd was unlike anything I’ve ever seen..

Multiple records shattered:

– Highest Grossing Friday Night Smackdown in Company History

– Highest Grossing Arena Event in Company History

– Highest Grossing Event in Company History in France

Couldn’t have done it without our incredible partner David Rothschild and team, and the face of WWE in France Philippe Chereau and Christophe Agius who have helped build this rabid fanbase over the years. And thanks to the team at LDLC Arena for hosting in their beautiful new arena. Merci Beaucoup.“