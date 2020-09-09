WWE News: Video of Drew McIntyre in Ambulance From Raw, Batista in Dune Trailer, Stock Down

– WWE has posted video with alternate footage of Drew McIntyre driving the ambulance into Raw on this week’s episode. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $42.26 on Wednesday, down $0.46 (1.08%) from the previous closing price. The marker as a whole was up 1.6% on the day.

– As noted over in the Movie Zone, the trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is out and it features Batista. You can see the trailer below for the film, which opens on December 18th: