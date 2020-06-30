WWE News: Video of Raw Double Contract Signing, Big Show Calls Out Randy Orton

– WWE posted video of the double contract signing that kicked off Raw between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler as well as Asuka and Sasha Banks. You can see that video below. The two pairs are set to face off for McIntyre and Asuka’s championships in matches at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, with Ziggler picking the stipulation for his and McIntyre’s match.

– Also posted was video of Big Show’s segment where he called out Randy Orton: