WWE News: New Video Asks If Ronda Rousey Should Return, Full Video of Drake Maverick’s SDCC Appearance

July 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Raw 11-5-18, WrestleMania 35

– WWE has posted a new Head to Head video weighing in on whether Ronda Rousey should return to the company. You can see the full video below of WWE Digital’s Tony and Jeff debating whether the Women’s Division needs her to return and what she would bring to WWE if she returned:

– WWE has posted the official video from Drake Maverick’s appearance during the Mattel panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. You can see the video below. 411 was in attendance at the panel, where Maverick was looking for R-Truth to get the 24/7 Championship back.

