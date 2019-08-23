wrestling / News

WWE News: Brie Bella Finds Car, Bret Hart Kicks, List This, More

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Brie Bella

– The latest WWE List looks at Seth Rollins’ first five wins as a single superstars.

– Bret Hart shows off his custom kicks from Converse alongside Kofi Kingston.

– Has Brie Bella found her car?

– A clip from the Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

– WWE Public Relations tweeted out the following:

