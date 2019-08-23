wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie Bella Finds Car, Bret Hart Kicks, List This, More
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest WWE List looks at Seth Rollins’ first five wins as a single superstars.
– Bret Hart shows off his custom kicks from Converse alongside Kofi Kingston.
– Has Brie Bella found her car?
– A clip from the Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.
– WWE Public Relations tweeted out the following:
.@WWE Superstar @mikethemiz talks about #Raw in #Bakersfield, his show @MizandMrsTV, Snakes, The @Browns and more! https://t.co/pLuj1X45k5
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 23, 2019
