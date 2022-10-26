WWE News: New Vignette Teases Scrypts’ NXT Arrival, Elektra Lopez Returns To NXT

A new superstar is on their way to NXT, and their name is Scrypts. On tonight’s show, a vignette played with a voice mail left at the WWE Performance Center. The voice mail featured a digitized voice who delivered an ominous message, which went:

“Let go of all your pain, washing away your deepest fears. Listen with your eyes, speaking with your ears. Awaken from the pits you call the dark, opening up to my soliloquy is just the start. Watch as I come and leave my mark, as I plan to rip all of NXT apart. Sincerely, Scrypts.”

WWE filed a trademark recently for that name.

– Elektra Lopez made her return to NXT on tonight’s show. Lopez, who was last seen leaving NXT with Legado del Fantasma, attacked Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca after their match on tonight’s show: