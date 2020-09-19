wrestling / News
WWE News: New Vignette For Smackdown Mystery Woman, Alexa Bliss Hits Lacey Evans With Sister Abigail
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
– A new vignette appeared on Smackdown to tease the arrival of their mystery woman. You can see the video below, which features the woman (reportedly Carmella) nearly showing her face at last:
– Alexa Bliss continued her apparent descent into Bray Wyatt territory this week, as she became posssessed and hit Sister Abigail on Lacey Evans. You can see a clip from the moment below:
LET HER IN#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WPy4Dr9QpL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 19, 2020
