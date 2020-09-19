wrestling / News

WWE News: New Vignette For Smackdown Mystery Woman, Alexa Bliss Hits Lacey Evans With Sister Abigail

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Mystery Woman

– A new vignette appeared on Smackdown to tease the arrival of their mystery woman. You can see the video below, which features the woman (reportedly Carmella) nearly showing her face at last:

– Alexa Bliss continued her apparent descent into Bray Wyatt territory this week, as she became posssessed and hit Sister Abigail on Lacey Evans. You can see a clip from the moment below:

