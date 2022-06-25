wrestling / News
WWE News: Viking Raiders Return on Smackdown, Dark Match Result, Natalya Cosplays As Ronda Rousey
June 24, 2022 | Posted by
– The Viking Raiders made their return to WWE Smackdown on tonight’s show, taking out Shanky and the New Day. The trio and Jinder Mahal were dancing in the ring when the Raiders came out and attacked, and you can see a clip below:
– PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey defeat Natalya in the post-show dark match.
– Speaking of those two, Natalya came out to the ring during the show dressed as Rousey and mocking her. That led to a back-and-forth and brief brawl between the two Money in the Bank performers:
