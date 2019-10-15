WWE News: Erik Shares Photo of Previous Title Wins for The Viking Raiders, Topps Releasing Roman Reigns Charity Card Set, Shelton Benjamin Shares Photo With Bodybuilder

– Erik of The Viking Raiders shared a tweet showing photos of the team’s previous tag title wins in ROH, NJPW, NXT, and now WWE with the Raw tag team belts. You can check out the tweet and photo he shared for The Viking Raiders below.

Erik wrote, “First tag team in history to win IWGP, ROH, NXT, and WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. Regardless of the name, it has always been the same result. World Domination. #vikingraiders #warraiders #warmachine @Ivar_WWE #iwgp #njpw #roh #nxt #wwe #raw #worlddomination #jointheraid”

– Topps has announced a unique 11-card set for WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. This is a limited set to support Reigns and his recent return to the ring after his recent fight with leukemia.

The set includes a donation to Reigns’ charity of choice, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The set is available on Topps.com until October 17. All 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the LLS.

– Shelton Benjamin shared a photo with himself and professional bodybuilder Bill Heath from backstage at Raw this week. You can check out his Instagram photo and message below.

Benjamin wrote, “I’d love to have this guy as my tag partner 7x Mr Olympia “The Gift” @philheath What a great pleasure and one cool dude. Instantly felt like Member Raw locker. Great meeting you bro!! If anyone needs me I’ll be at the gym #philheath #wwe #mondaynightraw #denvercolorado”