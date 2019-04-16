WWE Teases Vince McMahon Announcement on “Biggest Acquisition In Smackdown Live History”

WWE is teasing that Vince McMahon will announce the “biggest acquisition in Smackdown Live history” during Smackdown Live tonight. Smackdown will, of course, feature night two of the Superstar Shake-Up. Here is what they posted on WWE.com.

The first night of the Superstar Shake-up was thrilling, to say the least. Although SmackDown LIVE is saying goodbye to Superstars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Naomi, there is still plenty of intrigue as to who will be joining Team Blue.

The mystery has been heightened by Mr. McMahon, who will be revealing the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history tonight. Who has the WWE Chairman secured for the blue brand?