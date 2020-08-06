wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Bella Twins, Brie Shares Pregnancy Journey

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate the Bella Twins on their new additions to their family. As reported over the weekend, Nikki and Brie both gave birth within a day of each other. McMahon posted:

– In related news, Brie Bella posted a new video sharing the journey of her pregnancy:

