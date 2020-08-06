WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Bella Twins, Brie Shares Pregnancy Journey

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate the Bella Twins on their new additions to their family. As reported over the weekend, Nikki and Brie both gave birth within a day of each other. McMahon posted:

Congratulations to The @BellaTwins on the beautiful additions to their families! https://t.co/2A7rYzCc5F — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 6, 2020

– In related news, Brie Bella posted a new video sharing the journey of her pregnancy: