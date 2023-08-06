wrestling / News
WWE News: Details On Vince McMahon’s Involvement In Creative Before Surgery, Indie Talent Attends SummerSlam
August 6, 2023 | Posted by
– To the surprise of few, Vince McMahon was involved in the ultimate decisions for booking decisions before his surgery. Triple H said during the post-show press conference that McMahon is not involved “day to day,” nor is he “in it all the time.” That said, Fightful Select notes that McMahon was strongly involved in the “final say” aspects of creative before he underwent spinal surgery.
– The site also notes that several indie talent and others attended the show who were in town for GCW’s show and WrestleCon.
