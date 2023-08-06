wrestling / News

WWE News: Details On Vince McMahon’s Involvement In Creative Before Surgery, Indie Talent Attends SummerSlam

August 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE Raw 6-27-22, The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon, Sam Houston Image Credit: WWE

– To the surprise of few, Vince McMahon was involved in the ultimate decisions for booking decisions before his surgery. Triple H said during the post-show press conference that McMahon is not involved “day to day,” nor is he “in it all the time.” That said, Fightful Select notes that McMahon was strongly involved in the “final say” aspects of creative before he underwent spinal surgery.

– The site also notes that several indie talent and others attended the show who were in town for GCW’s show and WrestleCon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, WWE, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading