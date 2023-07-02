WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At Money in the Bank, Note On Bayley vs. Shotzi Match

Vince McMahon was not in attendance at WWE Money in the Bank in London. Fightful Select notes that McMahon was not in London for the shows, and there’s been no word of major changes made.

– The decision to run the Bayley vs. Shotzi match on Smackdown was made “quite a while back” according to the site. McMahon had cut the match from a recent Smackdown episode.

– Finally, the site says that according to people in WWE, nearly everything on Money in the Bank show went as planned, with the exception of the Logan Paul & Ricochet spot in the men’s ladder match, with the feeling being that they recovered well from that spot.