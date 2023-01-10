WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At This Week’s Raw, Note On Bobby Lashley Segment

– Vince McMahon wasn’t at this week’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that McMahon, who has returned to the company’s Board of Directors, wasn’t at the show and that Triple H ran things as normal.

Asked about whether McMahon could soon be attending tapings, the site was told that no one knows what he will do except McMahon himself.

– The site also notes that the segment on tonight’s show where Lashley and MVP spoke again is “leading somewhere” and that there was a pitch in recent weeks for Lashley to turn heel.