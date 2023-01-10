wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At This Week’s Raw, Note On Bobby Lashley Segment
January 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon wasn’t at this week’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that McMahon, who has returned to the company’s Board of Directors, wasn’t at the show and that Triple H ran things as normal.
Asked about whether McMahon could soon be attending tapings, the site was told that no one knows what he will do except McMahon himself.
– The site also notes that the segment on tonight’s show where Lashley and MVP spoke again is “leading somewhere” and that there was a pitch in recent weeks for Lashley to turn heel.
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Reveals Triple H Offered Her A Return Match Before She Left WWE
- Eric Bischoff Had No Expectations For TNA’s Move To Mondays In 2010, Recalls Firing Bobby Lashley
- Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Tony Schiavone on the Mistake of Running Sting vs. Hogan Again the Night After WCW Starrcade 1997