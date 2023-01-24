WWE News: Vince McMahon Not At Raw XXX, Hulk Hogan Has Microphone Issues

– Vince McMahon was not at tonight’s Raw XXX, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there was “no sign” of the reinstalled Chairman of the Board at Monday’s show.

– Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart kicked off Raw and during their intro, Hogan’s microphone went out several times. The site notes that this was not him being censored and that5 it was experienced by those in live attendance as well.

The announced attendance for the show was a sellout of 16,975.