– Braun Strowman unboxed his new WWE Wrekkin’ Slam Mobile figure. The set was released to promote Strowman’s segment where he destroyed a car gifted to him by Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

– Cathy Kelley’s “Talking Snack” YouTube cooking series is now available on the WWE Network. As reported earlier, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ “Figure It Out” Series is also on the WWE Network.

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish Randy Orton a happy birthday. Orton turns 39 today.