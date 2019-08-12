wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Thanks Fans for Watching Summerslam, New Table For 3 on Network Tonight, Ryder and Hawkins Hunt for Figures With Tyson Kidd

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE CEO Vince McMahon checked in with a post-Summerslam event tweet, which you can see below. Vince McMahon wrote, “Thank you to the #WWE Universe in Toronto and around the globe for joining in on The Biggest Party of the Summer!”

– A new episode of Table For 3 premieres tonight on the WWE Network after Raw. The episode will feature Ember Moon, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss.

– The Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Major Wrestling Figure Podcast channel released a video of the duo hunting for figures with former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd. You can check out that video below.

