WWE News: Vince McMahon Threatens Austin Theory On Raw, Bobby Lashley Beats Seth Rollins By DQ

– Vince McMahon used the threat of disfigurement to motivate Austin Theory on this week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s episode saw McMahon appear and reiterate his displeasure about Theory losing to Finn Balor last month.

Theory argued that he beat Balor after the match, but McMahon said he needed to win tonight or he’d beat Theory up, get an equalizer and beat Theory down to nothing but blood, snot, and teeth and would take a selfie to send to Theory’s mom. The motivation appeared to work, as Theory did defeat Balor on the show.

Looks like @austintheory1 better win his rematch against @FinnBalor tonight or he'll have to face the consequences from Mr. McMahon!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pZ4Zs0CYH5 — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2022

– Tonight’s main event saw Bobby Lashley face Seth Rollins. Lashley won, but only by DQ after Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin attacked him. Lashley took out the two after the match: