WWE News: Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Father for His Birthday, Tweet on Fantasy Sting vs. The Undertaker Match, Top 10 Surprising Superstar Rescues

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid tribute to his father, Vincent J. McMahon, for his birthday today on Twitter. You can check out Vince’s tribute to his father below. He wrote, “I loved my dad. He would have been 105 years old today. Happy Birthday.”

McMahon Sr. passed away in 1984. He sold his company World Wrestling Federation (formerly Capital Wrestling Corporation and World Wide Wrestling Federation) to his son Vince McMahon in the early 1980s.

I loved my dad. He would have been 105 years old today. Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/na34CXqAEZ — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 6, 2019

– WWE shared a photoshopped image earlier today on Twitter, featuring a fantasy matchup between Hall of Famer Sting and The Undertaker. The caption reads, “Imagine.” You can check out that tweet below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment has a new Top 10 video out today showcasing the Top 10 Superstar Rescues. You can check out that new Top 10 video below.