WWE News: Vince McMahon on Female Superstars Making History Again at Evolution Event, Tommaso Ciampa Rates His NXT Title Win Eight Stars, and Randy Orton’s Top 10 Most Sadistic Moments

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon commented on WWE’s upcoming all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution, which is set for October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum. You can check out Vince McMahon’s tweet on the subject in response to ESPN below.

Vince wrote on the event, “The women of #WWE excel at making history. The world will see them do it all again on Oct. 28 at #WWEEvolution.”

– Tommaso Ciampa has come up with a special star-rating system for his NXT title match and win against Aleister Black. Ciampa opted to rate the match eight stars. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

