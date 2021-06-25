WWE News: Virgil Charges Brooke Hogan For a Photo, BRE Play No Mercy

– It doesn’t matter if who you are; even Brooke Hogan needs to shell out money if she wants a photo with Virgil. The WWE and WCW alumnus, who is famously known for being q hustler in his personal appearances and has become a hit on social media over the past several years amongst some wrestling fans, took to Twitter to note that he ran into Hulk Hogan’s daughter and took some pics, but charged her $20. He wrote:

“I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic $30 for the autograph combo honey. #meatsaucemadness”

