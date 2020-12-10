wrestling / News
WWE News: New Virtual Meet & Greets, Asuka Buys Shoes, Shayna Baszler’s Latest Training Video
– WWE’s latest virtual meet & greets take place over the next two weeks and feature R-Truth, Bayley, and more. WWE announced the TLC Week meet & greets on Wednesday, with tickets on sale now. They are as follows:
R-Truth
Monday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
Bayley
Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET
Shinsuke Nakamura
Friday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET
The Miz
Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Bobby Lashley
Monday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. ET
– Asuka goes to buy some shoes in her latest video, which you can see below:
– Shayna Baszler has poster her latest training video, looking at a Muay Thai technique:
