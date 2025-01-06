WWE VP Discusses Raw Commercials On Netflix

WWE Raw on Netflix will premiere on January 6, marking the first time it will air on a streaming service.

Brian Fadem, VP and line producer at WWE, spoke to Sports Business Journal about changes fans can expect ahead of the show. Here are the highlights:

On how commercials will work: “While you might go to commercials if you’re in Texas, if you’re in Italy you’re going to see us continue content,” said Fadem. “You’re going to see the continuation of a match. You’re going to see exclusive interviews with our talent. You might see an exclusive package that will only be viewed on that international level.”

On production changes: “That’s one thing we’re really going to try to lean into [today]. Getting these drones to be used in intimate ways and really take the viewer who’s at home, trying to get them to feel here like everyone else. We’re just trying to up our game a little bit. I think we did a really good job this last year presenting our product, making it feel different than it had in the past. While we don’t want to stray too far from that, we also do want to make it seem like there’s a little bit more of a grand stage to it on a weekly basis.”