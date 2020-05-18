WWE VP of Global TV Production Leaves Company

PWInsider reports that Michael Mansury, WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, left the company last week after giving his notice several months ago that he would be leaving in May. Mansury had been with WWE since March 2009, starting as a production assistant.

Mansury reportedly was part of Triple H’s regime and some in the company believed that he would eventually takeover for Kevin Dunn. Mansury was the director of many WWE PPVs and TV shows over the last few years.