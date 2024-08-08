WWE VP of Talent Relations Operations Exits Company

PWInsider Elite (via Fightful) reports that WWE Vice President, Talent Relations Operations Kristin Altman has been let go from the company.

Altman worked there for 17 years. She started as a receptionist in October 2007 before getting promoted to Talent Relations Coordinator in November 2008. Eventually, she was given her current role in August 2022.

Her duties included: “Managed WWE’s Talent Wellness Program, including organizing and executing medical examinations, drug testing, semi-annual blood work, physical exams, cardio evaluations, ImPACT testing, and Medical Referrals. Work with all newly hired Talent by conducting Background Searches, booking Pre-Contract Medical Screening, assisting with Independent Contractors Agreements, and assisting with the relocation process. Recruit domestically and internationally for potential WWE Superstars and Divas and organize tryout camps and individual tryouts. Book extra talent for WWE TV events and fill very specific Talent needs (demographic, skills, etc) on very short term notice (mainly day of).“