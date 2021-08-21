wrestling / News
WWE News: Wale & Foot Locker Release New WWE Merchandise, Rey Mysterio and Dominik React To SummerSlam 2005 Match
Wale and Foot Locker have released a new merchandise drop just before WWE SummerSlam. Foot Locker announced on Thursday that the latest merch capsule is Wale Collection x Kaz, a collaboration with Wale and Kazeem Famuyide featuring Mr. Perfect, Junkyard Dog, and Ted DiBiase:
Celebrating his favorite WWE Superstars from the 80's, the @wale x @Kazeem x @sirandmadame collection is available online.
Shop: https://t.co/XNHzXdVBXf pic.twitter.com/I7Hf3kwMgd
— Foot Locker (@footlocker) August 19, 2021
– The latest WWE Playback features Rey Mysterio and Dominik reacting to Rey’s famous SummerSlam 2005 Ladder Match with Eddie Guerrero for custody of Dominik:
