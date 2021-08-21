WWE News: Wale & Foot Locker Release New WWE Merchandise, Rey Mysterio and Dominik React To SummerSlam 2005 Match

Wale and Foot Locker have released a new merchandise drop just before WWE SummerSlam. Foot Locker announced on Thursday that the latest merch capsule is Wale Collection x Kaz, a collaboration with Wale and Kazeem Famuyide featuring Mr. Perfect, Junkyard Dog, and Ted DiBiase:

– The latest WWE Playback features Rey Mysterio and Dominik reacting to Rey’s famous SummerSlam 2005 Ladder Match with Eddie Guerrero for custody of Dominik: