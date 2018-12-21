WWE Walks Back Asuka vs. Becky Lynch Royal Rumble Announcement

– WWE hasn’t fully decided on Asuka vs. Becky Lynch taking place at the Royal Rumble, it would seem. Despite announcing the match on this week’s WWE Main Event, the company has now pulled the match from the card (for now, at least).

Paige is taking the fall in character for the early reveal, posting to her Twitter account to say she tried to “make one last match” as GM of Smackdown but that the match isn’t official for the PPV. You can see her post below.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th from Phoenix, Arizona.