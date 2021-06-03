wrestling / News
WWE News: WALTER Returning on Next Week’s NXT UK, Jordan Devlin Returns On This Week’s Show
– WALTER will be making his return on next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on this week’s episode of NXT UK that the NXT UK Champion will be making his return on the June 10th episode. You can check out the announcement below:
NEXT WEEK: The longest-reigning #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT returns.@NXTUK has officially been put on notice. pic.twitter.com/raArBhK1hz
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2021
– Meanwhile, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returned on this week’s show. Devlin, who like WALTER last appeared at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, appeared on Thursday’s episode. He made some demands for a private dressing room and more before he commits to the brand:
.@Jordan_Devlin1 is back! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/qb2hGNqg5h
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 3, 2021
