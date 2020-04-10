wrestling / News
WWE Wanted Hulk Hogan to Make WrestleMania 36 Appearance
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
While he didn’t appear at WrestleMania 36, WWE did try to get Hulk Hogan for the show. The WON reports that WWE wanted to have Hogan make a non-wrestling appearance on the show, which took place from the WWE Performance Center in a pre-taped fashion.
WWE’s hopes to get Hogan appear died when the two sides were unable to come to financial terms. Hogan was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the nWo, but WWE canceled the Hall of Fame ceremony due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and is expected to induct the 2020 class later this year.
