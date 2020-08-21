WWE Wanted To Get Out Of Performance Center As Soon As Shows Started There

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature the WWE Thunderdome and will be the first show since March to take place outside the WWE Performance Center. Instead, they will remain in Orlando at the Amway Center until the end of October. The latest edition the WON reports that WWE have been wanting to leave that venue ever since they started having shows there when the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in the US.

WWE has blamed their ratings drops, including under the age of 50 and under the age of 35, on having shows at the Performance Center. WWE has wanted to leave the PC since before the recent ratings drops. After the first few weeks began to dip, WWE made similar changes to AEW, including putting wrestlers in the stands to act as the audience and changing the position of the hard camera.

A source said: “The NBA has shown the way. The moment the NBA pulled the Disney deal, and then the moment they went on TV with the concept, I’m sure Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn said, `that’s the answer.’”

The belief is that with the Thunderdome, ratings will go back to what they were in February within a month.