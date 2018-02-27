wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Wants Ronda Rousey to Be a Steve Austin Like Babyface, Finn Balor Sends a Message to Seth Roillins
– According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via cagesideseats.com), WWE wants to make Ronda a “Stone Cold” babyface to Steph’s “Vince” heel authority figure.
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Finn Balor cut a promo on Seth Rollins, noting that if Rollins wants a shot at the IC Title, that he’ll have to go through him…
EXCLUSIVE: "If @WWERollins wants to go to #WrestleMania to challenge for #ICTitle, he'll have to go through ME!" – @FinnBalor #RAW pic.twitter.com/0PXUkX1Cfr
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2018