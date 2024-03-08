WWE Wants The Rock To Work Next Saudi Arabia Event

As previously reported, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia for another PPV event in May. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the date will be May 25, the day before AEW Double or Nothing.

It was noted that when WWE attempted to move The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to a later date so Cody Rhodes could main event Wrestlemania, this is the date they had in mind. WWE still wants Rock to work the event, but there are said to be “a lot of variables in play” before that is confirmed. WWE is of the belief that Wrestlemania will not be Rock’s only match in 2024 and they want him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event.