WWE Watch Along For Clash of Champions Online

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Clash of Champions

WWE has its usual Watch Along video running alongside Clash of Champions, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

”WWE Watch Along invites you to experience WWE Clash of Champions 2020 with Keith Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Santino Marella and many more.”

WWE Clash of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

