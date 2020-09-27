wrestling / News
WWE Watch Along For Clash of Champions Online
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has its usual Watch Along video running alongside Clash of Champions, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
”WWE Watch Along invites you to experience WWE Clash of Champions 2020 with Keith Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Santino Marella and many more.”
