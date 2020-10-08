wrestling / News
WWE Watch Along Livestream Set for Upcoming Draft
– WWE announced a Watch Along livestream for this year’s WWE Draft that will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The Watch Along will stream live on Friday during SmackDown and Monday when the Draft concludes during Raw.
The plan for the Watch Along shows this time will be to showcase the reactions for Superstars immediately after the Draft selections. The special will also be streamed on the free version of the WWE Network. Here’s the full announcement:
WWE Watch Along to capture Superstar reactions LIVE during WWE Draft on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and on the Free Version of WWE Network
The WWE Draft is upon us! As Superstars are selected to SmackDown and Raw this Friday on the blue brand and this Monday on the red brand, WWE Watch Along will be LIVE on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook on the Free Version of WWE Network, beginning at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT.
This will not be the typical Watch Along in which a slew of Superstars and special guests give their reactions to WWE’s latest pay-per-view. Instead, WWE’s The Bump’s Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla will step into the action, as Superstars will join to offer immediate reactions after their selections.
Don’t miss the opening night of the WWE Draft this week on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX, and tune in to WWE Watch Along on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and on the Free Version of WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Fans Speculating That Mercedes Martinez Isn’t Part Of Retribution Anymore
- Aleister Black Says Road Warrior Animal Was The First to Tell Him to Go to WWE, Talks Learning From Him
- Arn Anderson On WWE’s Overuse Of The Hell In A Cell Match, What He Thought Of Anonymous GM Angle
- Sadie Gibbs Didn’t Doubt Herself Until She Signed With AEW, Talks Nearly Moving to US Before Pandemic