WWE Watch-Along & More Set For Fastlane Programming Block on Sunday

WWE has announced a host of special content in the leadup to WWE Fastlane on Sunday. The company announced on Friday that a Fastlane Watch-Along, The Bump and more will air ahead of and during the PPV. You can see the full announcement below:

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show, Watch Along and more slated for Fastlane Sunday

Get set for WWE Fastlane with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

Best of Fastlane Matches

Watch thrilling Fastlane Matches beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“La Previa” Spanish WWE Fastlane pre-show

At 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and WWE Network and across WWE social platforms including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

A special WWE Fastlane edition of WWE’s The Bump

The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Sheamus, Apollo Crews and actor Skylar Astin lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action coming to the WWE ThunderDome. Plus, a message from Roman Reigns’ Special Council Paul Heyman ahead of the Universal Champion’s clash with Daniel Bryan.

WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

The WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Fastlane action.

WWE Watch Along

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Paige, Wade Barrett, Chad Gable, Otis, Kaitlyn, the cast of WWE’s The Bump, Alyssa Marino, RJ City, Kaz, Steve Buchanan of Draftkings and more will help break down the play-by-play from WWE Fastlane. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Catch it all and don’t miss WWE Fastlane on Peacock and WWE Network, streaming Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.