WWE News: ‘We Want Truth’ Chants Take Place During Raw, Michael Cole Wears Jersey Due To Bet

R-Truth had the support of the WWE fans in attendance on this week’s Raw, with “We Want Truth” chants taking place on the show. As you can see below, chants for the departing WWE star took place during the broadcast of tonight’s show.

R-Truth announced on Sunday that he had been released, with reports confirming that Truth was informed that his contract is not being renewed.

Los cánticos de "We Want Truth" durante la triple threat de clasificación para el MITB femenino. Que se oyen muchísimo. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7ixaRnYNCc — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 3, 2025

– Michael Cole lost a bet to Pat McAfee and had to wear an Indiana Pacers jersey for tonight’s show. Cole and McAfee had bet on who would win the Pacers vs. Knicks playoff series and with the Pacers winning, McAfee won the bet. As a result, the traditionally-suited Cole had to wear the jersey while working tonight’s show: