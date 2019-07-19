WWE News: WWE Website Graphic Promotes Alicia Fox For RAW Reunion, The Rock To Appear On Talk Show In August

– According to Wrestling Inc, a graphic on WWE.com is promoting Alicia Fox for Monday’s special RAW Reunion. Fox hasn’t been on WWE TV much lately. She has been away from the company since April and hasn’t appeared at a WWE event since February. This stems from an incident in which she appeared to be intoxicated but was allowed to wrestle anyway, which is what is believed to have led to Arn Anderson’s dismissal from the company. She was reportedly offered rehab, but it’s unknown if she accepted or not.

– The Rock will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on August 1.